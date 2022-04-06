+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 10:59:35

DAX Tumbles On Sanction Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday on fears that new sanctions against Russia will add fuel to inflation and hurt economic growth. Weak domestic data also dented sentiment.

German construction sector registered a sharp slowdown in activity growth in March as Ukraine war dampened demand, prices as well as supply, survey results from S&P Global showed.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.9 in March from a two-year high of 54.9 in February.

Germany factory orders declined more than expected in February largely driven by the fall in foreign demand, separate data from Destatis revealed.

Factory orders decreased 2.2 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to the 2.3 percent increase in January.

The benchmark DAX was down over 200 points, or 1.4 percent, at 14,221 after declining 0.7 percent the previous day.

Tech stocks led losses, with Infineon Technologies falling more than 4 percent.

Encavis, a producer of electricity from renewable energies, dropped 1 percent after it bought an 11-MW wind project in western France.

Volkswagen fell 2.6 percent on reports that the automotive giant plans to axe many internal combustion engine models around the world by the end of the decade.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in der Ukraine hält an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstaghandel stärker. Die asiatischen Börsen gingen schlussendlich deutlich tiefer in den Feierabend.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen