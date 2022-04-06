DAX Tumbles On Sanction Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday on fears that new sanctions against Russia will add fuel to inflation and hurt economic growth. Weak domestic data also dented sentiment.

German construction sector registered a sharp slowdown in activity growth in March as Ukraine war dampened demand, prices as well as supply, survey results from S&P Global showed.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.9 in March from a two-year high of 54.9 in February.

Germany factory orders declined more than expected in February largely driven by the fall in foreign demand, separate data from Destatis revealed.

Factory orders decreased 2.2 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to the 2.3 percent increase in January.

The benchmark DAX was down over 200 points, or 1.4 percent, at 14,221 after declining 0.7 percent the previous day.

Tech stocks led losses, with Infineon Technologies falling more than 4 percent.

Encavis, a producer of electricity from renewable energies, dropped 1 percent after it bought an 11-MW wind project in western France.

Volkswagen fell 2.6 percent on reports that the automotive giant plans to axe many internal combustion engine models around the world by the end of the decade.