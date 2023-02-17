17.02.2023 09:55:36

DAX Tumbles On US Rate Hike Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks tumbled on Friday as strong U.S. data and hawkish comments from Fed officials prompted a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Investors ignored data showing that Germany's producer price inflation eased for the fourth straight month in January to reach its lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years amid a continued slowdown in energy prices.

The producer price index climbed 17.8 percent year-over-year in January, which was slower than the 21.2 percent surge in December. Economists had forecast the price growth to ease to 16.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 1.0 percent in January, following a 0.4 percent fall in December.

The benchmark DAX was down 202 points, or 1.3 percent, at 15,332 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Copper producer Aurubis AG slipped half a percent despite announcing a record dividend.

Mercedes-Benz Group jumped more than 2 percent after the carmaker delivered strong full-year results and said it intends to repurchase up to 4 billion euros of shares over the next two years.

Energy major Uniper SE gained 0.6 percent despite reporting a wider loss for its fiscal 2022.

Allianz SE lost 3.2 percent after fourth-quarter profits fell at its nonlife and asset-management operations.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen