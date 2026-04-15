DAX Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks are turning in a mixed performance Wednesday morning with investors reacting to corporate earnings and looking ahead to fresh round of discussions between the U.S. and Iran.

According to media reports, teams from the U.S. and Iran are likely to return to Pakistan later this week for a fresh round of talks. U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told Fox News that he views the war was very close to being over. The President said that talks could resume "within the next two days".

The United States has reportedly set out two new conditions before restarting negotiations.

Washington wants full and unrestricted reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Israel Hayom reported, adding the Americans are sticking to a position of reciprocity.

Germany's benchmark index DAX was up 27.72 points or 0.12% at 24,062.01 a little while ago.

Bayer gained about 2.3%. Infineon Technologies moved up nearly 2% and Merck climbed 1.5%. Deutsche Boerse, Siemens Healthineers, Zalando, Rheinmetall, Siemens, Scout24, Adidas, Porsche Automobil Holding, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and SAP gained 0.5%-1.1%.

BMW drifted down by about 0.7%. BMW Group announced that vehicles sales (BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce) dropped down by 3.5% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to sales in the year-ago quarter. Demand for petrol and diesel cars stayed slightly higher than last year, BMW said.

Overall, BMW sold 87,458 fully electric vehicles worldwide, which is a 20.1% drop. In the U.S., fewer government incentives for electric cars affected sales, while demand for petrol and diesel models increased.

Fresenius Medical Care shed about 1.25%. Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Telekom, Gea Group, Continental and MTU Aero Engines lost 0.5%-0.75%.

In economic news, Eurozone industrial output increased by 0.4% in March, after dropping by 0.8% in February. Industrial output was expected to rise by 0.3% in March.