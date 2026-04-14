Zwischen Ruhe und Panik: Was die VIX-Werte wirklich sagen. Jetzt informieren! -W-
14.04.2026 11:44:16

DAX Up Nearly 1% As Oil Prices Slip

(RTTNews) - German stocks moved higher on Tuesday on lower bond yields and a weaker dollar amid hopes a fresh round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran will help end the Middle East conflict.

Oil prices fell, contributing significantly to the positive mood in the market. Brent crude futures, which dropped to $96.50 a barrel, recovered to $98.40, but still remained well below previous close.

The benchmark DAX was up 226.91 points or 0.96% at 23,976.40 a little while ago.

Siemens, up 3.5%, was the top gainer in the benchmark index. Mercedes-Benz, Merck, Continental, Qiagen, Scout24, Volkswagen, MTU Aero Engines and Siemens Energy gained 2%-2.5%.

Deutsche Bank, Vonovia, Commerzbank, Symrise, Porsche Automobil Holding, Adidas, SAP and Infineon Technologies also moved notably higher.

Rheinmetall, Hannover RE, BASF and Henkel drifted modestly lower.

In economic news, Germany's wholesale prices surged 4.1% year-on-year in March 2026, accelerating from a 1.2% growth in the prior three months and marking the 16th consecutive increase. It was also the fastest rise since February 2023

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased 2.7%, picking up from 0.6% in February and topping market estimates of a 0.4% rise.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX schließt höher -- DAX schlussendlich über 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen enden fester - Nikkei legt deutlich zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit gut behaupteter Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen