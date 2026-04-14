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14.04.2026 11:44:16
DAX Up Nearly 1% As Oil Prices Slip
(RTTNews) - German stocks moved higher on Tuesday on lower bond yields and a weaker dollar amid hopes a fresh round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran will help end the Middle East conflict.
Oil prices fell, contributing significantly to the positive mood in the market. Brent crude futures, which dropped to $96.50 a barrel, recovered to $98.40, but still remained well below previous close.
The benchmark DAX was up 226.91 points or 0.96% at 23,976.40 a little while ago.
Siemens, up 3.5%, was the top gainer in the benchmark index. Mercedes-Benz, Merck, Continental, Qiagen, Scout24, Volkswagen, MTU Aero Engines and Siemens Energy gained 2%-2.5%.
Deutsche Bank, Vonovia, Commerzbank, Symrise, Porsche Automobil Holding, Adidas, SAP and Infineon Technologies also moved notably higher.
Rheinmetall, Hannover RE, BASF and Henkel drifted modestly lower.
In economic news, Germany's wholesale prices surged 4.1% year-on-year in March 2026, accelerating from a 1.2% growth in the prior three months and marking the 16th consecutive increase. It was also the fastest rise since February 2023
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased 2.7%, picking up from 0.6% in February and topping market estimates of a 0.4% rise.
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