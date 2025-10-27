DAX Up Slightly; Porsche Up After Smaller Than Expected Drop In Earnings

(RTTNews) - The German market is up slightly on Monday amid optimism about easing U.S.-China trade tensions following negotiators from the two nations reaching a preliminary trade framework.

Ahead of the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that Beijing plans to delay export restrictions on rare minerals and resume US soyabean purchases.

Investors are also looking ahead to the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week.

The benchmark DAX was up 14.32 points or 0.06% at 24,258.29 a little while ago.

Infineon Technologies is gaining about 1.3%. Siemens Energy, Siemens, Commerzbank and SAP are up 0.6 to 1%.

SAP, Allianz, Fresenius, Scout24, Merck and Deutsche Post are up with modest gins.

Porsche AG shares climbed more than 3% after the company reported a smaller than expected drop in third-quarter adjusted operating income at 967 million Euros. The carmaker's earnings plunged by nearly 96% in the first nine months of 2025, owing to heavy costs related with scaling back its electric-vehicle strategy and due to their declining sales in China.

Symrise, Beiersdorf, Brenntag, MTU Aero Engines, Daimler Truck Holding and Vonovia are down 1 to 1.5%.

Bayer, BASF, Zalando, Fresenius Medical Care, Rheinmetall, Deutsche Boerse and Adidas are down 0.4 to 0.9%.

In economic news, the Ifo Business Climate Index for Germany rose to 88.4 in October from 87.7 in September, above forecasts of 88. The expectations index rose to 91.6, the highest since February 2022, from 89.7 in the previous month while the current conditions fell to 85.3 from 85.7.