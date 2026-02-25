Day One Q4 Net Loss Narrows As OJEMDA Sales Jump 82%; Reaffirms FY26 Guidance; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025. In addition, the company reaffirmed its outlook for 2026. Shares are down 3.08% at $11.65 in the pre-market.

The company markets Ojemda (tovorafenib), which received accelerated approval from the FDA in 2024, for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma.

For the fourth quarter, net loss shrank to $21.3 million from $65.7 million in the prior year.

OJEMDA net product revenues were $52.8 million in Q4, 2025, up from $29.0 million in the prior year. License revenues from the sale of ex-U.S. commercial rights for tovorafenib increased to $0.9 million from $0.2 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, net loss widened to $107.32 million or $1.04 loss per share from $95.50 million or $1.02 per share in the prior year.

Total revenue increased 20.6% to 158.18 million from $131.16 million in the prior year.

OJEMDA net product revenues improved 171.6% to $155.42 million from $57.22 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company expects U.S. OJEMDA net product revenue to range between $225 million and $250 million.

Earlier this year, the company acquired Mersana Therapeutics, adding emiltatug ledadotin (Emi-Le), a B7-H4-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, to its pipeline.

Emi-Le is in a phase 1 trial for adenoid cystic carcinoma, with updated data expected to be available by mid-2026.

Another clinical drug candidate in the pipeline is DAY301, which is in a phase 1 trial in participants with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Initial clinical data and program update for this drug candidate are planned for the second half of 2026.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totalled $441.1 million.

DAWN has traded between $5.64 and $13.20 in the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $12.2, up 2.74%.