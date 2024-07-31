31.07.2024 16:06:46

Dayforce Falls To Loss In Q2, Yet Adj. EPS Beats Estimate; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Dayforce, Inc. (DAY) Wednesday reported second quarter net loss, compared to profit last year, as expenses were comparatively higher than the prior year, despite a grwoth in revenues. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share beat estimates. Further, the company expects increase in third quarter and full year revenues.

Currently, shares are at $59.99, gaining more than 12 percent on a volume of 884,101, while the stock closed at $53.68 on the previous day.

In a separate announcement, Dayforce said its directors have approved a share repurchase program of up to $500 million of its common stock.

The quarterly loss for the human capital management technology company was $1.8 million, or $0.01 per share compared to earnings of $3.1 million or $0.02 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $76.2 million or $0.48 per share.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Total revenue increased 16 percent to $423.3 million, up from $365.9 million a year ago. Analysts were looking for $417.54 million.

The share repurchase program has no expiration date, and the company may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects revenues in a range of $425 to $430 million, an increase of 13 to 14 percent. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $115 to $125 million. Wall Street expects revenue of $430.7 million.

For the full year, Dayforce expects revenue to increase 15 percent to a range of $1.736 to $1.746 billion, while analysts are looking for revenue of $1.74 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Registered Shs 54,50 10,32% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen