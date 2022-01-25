Daylight Accelerates North American Expansion with Acquisition of Proof

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daylight Automation, Inc . and Proof Data Technology, Inc announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Daylight will acquire Proof, a digital platform designed to modernize government processes.

Proof's proprietary cloud-based platform instantly tracks approvals and routes paperwork digitally across departments in a secure manner. Proof's current client portfolio includes the Government of Canada.

Following its Series A funding announcement in September 2021, Daylight's acquisition of Proof will propel the company's growth and enhance overall domain expertise. Proof's co-founders, Ben Sanders and Wesley George, will be taking on leadership roles at Daylight as Vice President of Business Development and Vice President of Solutions Engineering, respectively.

Sanders, who also co-founded Clearco (formerly Clearbanc) in 2015, brings a wealth of knowledge with start-up and growth-stage organizations and will help Daylight forge partnerships with companies across all verticals. George, a software architect and computer security specialist, has led teams at some of Canada's top start-ups. He will lead the team of solution engineers at Daylight and will be responsible for championing expansion features on the Daylight platform.

"Proof was one of Daylight's first partners and has continued to maintain a strong, long-term partnership given the similarities in talent, knowledge, and expertise in the industry," said Sanders, Co-Founder of Proof and Vice President of Business Development at Daylight.

"We are delighted to join the Daylight team and further our common goal to quickly deliver accessible data collection solutions for both internal and external processes across multiple lines of business, all while protecting privacy and respecting ownership of data," added George, Co-Founder of Proof and Vice President of Solutions Engineering at Daylight.

The acquisition will also allow Daylight to allocate dedicated resources to strategic clients as it accelerates its operational expansion into the U.S. Daylight will continue to serve its enterprise customers, including BMO Financial Group, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Allianz Global Assistance, in building digital solutions designed to provide personalized experiences for customers, while streamlining data collection and exchange across various business processes.

"The acquisition of Proof complements our capabilities and expertise in digital transformation," said Art Harrison, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Daylight. "Utilizing Proof's talent and expertise will allow us to increase our knowledge depth and resiliency as we experience further growth in 2022 and expand into the U.S. market."

Proof's existing client contracts will end by March 31, 2022 and the company will rebrand to Daylight. The terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

Daylight empowers teams to build simple, intuitive digital journeys in just days. Our low-code process automation platform enables teams to improve the overall efficiency of legacy processes, automate data-intensive workflows and eliminate paper-based processes by creating personalized digital experiences for any internal or external process. Build new solutions or improve existing processes faster and in harmony with your existing IT landscape.

