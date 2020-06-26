Daylite Named High Performer in G2 Work Management Software Summer 2020

TORONTO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketcircle announced today that Daylite, their Mac CRM that allows small businesses to manage clients, deals, and projects in one place, has been named a High Performer in Work Management Software High Performer for Summer 2020 by G2. G2 is the world's largest technology marketplace made for businesses to find, review, and manage the tech they need to take their business further.

G2's Small-Business Grid® Report for Work Management for Summer 2020 highlights Daylite as software that lets teams from any department collaborate on projects all in one place. Unlike most small business CRMs that focus on just customer relationships, Daylite allows users to track the full lifecycle of a customer from following up and closing the deal all the way through managing a project and finishing on time - and then following up for repeat business and referrals.

Daylite has received 4.5 out of 5 stars from real customers, with 92% of users saying they would be likely to recommend Daylite, and a 91% rating on quality of support.

In a recent 5-star review, a customer said, "Daylite allows me to effortlessly keep track of daily tasks, keep in touch with clients and focus on new opportunities. Further, it allows me to spend my day much more efficiently and focus on what's most important-my client relationships. My day begins and ends with Daylite. I consider it one of my most powerful tools for getting the most out of my business!"

The Grid® represents the views of real software users, letting consumers choose the best product for them based on the experiences of their peers. To be shown on the Small-Business Grid® Report for Work Management, products must have received a minimum of 10 reviews or ratings and are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence and then placed into four categories on the Grid® report.

About Daylite:

Daylite is a CRM and Project Management app for small businesses available exclusively for Apple devices. Daylite is made for small businesses that need to manage both clients and projects. Daylite is ideal for small businesses in professional services such as consultants, real estate agents and brokers, financial advisors, marketing agencies, photographers, and videographers. Daylite also benefits small businesses with a long sales cycle that keep track of leads in various stages, such as manufacturers or wholesalers.

For more information about Daylite Mac CRM, visit http://www.marketcircle.com.

SOURCE Marketcircle