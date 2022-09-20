DBC with M line exclusive sleep supplier for EuroParcs

All EuroParcs holiday homes will be fitted in phases with EuroParcs Exclusive by M line products from June 2022. The special collection consists of M line box springs and mattresses and is intended for both new and existing homes. DBC and EuroParcs have been partners since 2018 and have made ultimate sleeping comfort for guests their joint top priority. With the rollout of this exclusive collection, both parties are reinforcing each other's international growth ambitions.



Koen Hoefakker, director at EuroParcs Living: "Comfort has always been a top priority for our guests. We notice that our guests also find this increasingly important and appreciate it. With M line fitted in all our homes, we guarantee them good sleeping comfort. We are therefore proud that M line is our sleep supplier."

Pieter-Bas Stehmann, Managing Director of DBC: "During a stay at EuroParcs, you want to sleep extra well at night to get the most out of your holiday during the day. Incidentally, the importance of a good night’s sleep and its effect on health is still much underestimated. We hope that our cooperation and its active promotion on site will raise awareness about sleep."



The continuation and intensification of the cooperation with EuroParcs underlines the growth potential of DBC International, the wholesale division of Beter Bed Holding of which M line is part. In addition to the private bedroom and the nationwide network of Beter Bed shops and bed speciality stores, the hotel sector and holiday parks are also important sales channels. After all, Sleep Better, Live Better applies to everyone, even on holiday. The brand promise and corresponding sleep revolution of Beter Bed Holding address the importance of better sleep.



About EuroParcs

With more than 65 holiday parks at prime locations, spread across the Netherlands, Bonaire, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Austria, EuroParcs has become a leader and is expanding rapidly. The core activities are the development of holiday parks, the sale of holiday homes and the rental of leisure homes, i.e. the sale of holidays at their own holiday parks.



About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B. Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021. Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.



