DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie

DBV TECHNOLOGIES für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12EBR / ISIN: US23306J1016

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30.09.2026 05:24:40

DBV Submits BLA For VIASKIN Peanut Patch In Children With Peanut Allergy

(RTTNews) - DBV Technologies (DBVT) announced the submission of a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for the VIASKIN Peanut Patch in children aged 4 to 7 years with peanut allergy.

The company has also requested Priority Review. The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to the VIASKIN Peanut Patch.

The filing is supported by positive results from the Phase 3 VITESSE trial, which enrolled 654 children and is the largest immunotherapy study conducted to date in this patient population.

VIASKIN Peanut Patch uses epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), a non-oral, non-injection approach that delivers small amounts of peanut protein through the skin to help desensitize children with peanut allergy.

DBVT's shares closed Tuesday's trading at $11.55, down 0.77%. In overnight trading, the stock is at $11.76, up 1.82%.

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