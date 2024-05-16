|
16.05.2024 22:30:00
DBV Technologies Announces Results of its 2024 Combined General Meeting
Châtillon, France, May 16, 2024
DBV Technologies Announces Results of its 2024 Combined General Meeting
Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions
DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) (the "Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need, held its Combined General Meeting (the "General Meeting”). The General Meeting was chaired by Michel de Rosen, Chairman of the Company.
The Company’s shareholders approved all resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. These resolutions and their results are posted on the Investors/Annual General Meetings section of the Company’s website: https://dbv-technologies.com/events/2024-annual-general-meeting/.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary technology platform, Viaskin™, to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), the Viaskin platform is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).
DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).
For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.
Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com
Media Contact
Aurora Krause
DBV Technologies
aurora.krause-ext@dbv-technologies.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DBV TECHNOLOGIESmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu DBV TECHNOLOGIESmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DBV TECHNOLOGIES
|1,24
|-2,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.