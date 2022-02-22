Montrouge, France, February 22, 2022

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming AAAAI 2022 Congress

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced upcoming participation at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Scientific meeting, February 24 – February 28, 2022. Two scientific presentations have been accepted, including one clinical and one non-clinical poster. DBV will also host a booth in the AAAAI exhibit hall.

The data to be presented from the non-clinical poster will discuss the effect of allergy specialty care on healthcare utilization among children with peanut allergy in the U.S., suggesting that allergist care was associated with a reduction in total healthcare costs and higher rates of epinephrine prescription. Additionally, the clinical poster will present pooled safety data from Phase 3 studies of epicutaneous immunotherapy with investigational Viaskin Peanut 250 µg in children aged 4 to 11 years, following treatment for up to 36 months in peanut-allergic children. These data have informed DBV’s understanding of the healthcare ecosystem and value proposition of Viaskin Peanut in food-allergic children.

"The data that we are showcasing at AAAAI this year highlight the safety and tolerability potential of epicutaneous immunotherapy and the Viaskin™ platform,” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. "I am pleased that we will be engaging in robust discussions around the potential benefit of using the Viaskin™ platform to treat peanut allergy in children and furthering our understanding of how allergist intervention may have broader implications across the healthcare system.”

Viaskin™ Peanut (DBV712 250 µg) is the Company’s lead product candidate designed to potentially reduce the risk of allergic reactions in peanut-allergic children aged 4 to 11 years due to accidental exposure to peanuts. An investigational, non-invasive, once-daily, epicutaneous patch, Viaskin Peanut seeks to deliver microgram quantities of peanut antigen to activate the immune system. Viaskin Peanut is DBV's innovative approach to epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), a method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin.

DBV Abstracts:

Scientific Presentations

Both e-posters will be accompanied by recorded author presentations and will be available on-demand at https://annualmeeting.aaaai.org/ beginning on Friday, February 25, 2021.

Please note that only registered attendees will be able to access the poster hall, which is available through the virtual AAAAI platform. Following the conclusion of the meeting, these presentations will be available on DBV’s website, www.dbv-technologies.com, for those who are unable to attend.

"Effect of Allergy Specialty Care on Healthcare Utilization Among Children with Peanut Allergy in the United States” will be presented by Dr. Matthew J. Greenhawt, M.D., Children’s Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado, Aurora, Denver.

Abstract Number: 120

Date: February 26, 2022, 9:45-10:45am

Location: Convention Center, North Building, Lower Level, Hall 4

"Pooled Safety Data from Phase 3 Studies of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy in Children Aged 4-11 Years” will be presented by Dr. Rachel G. Robison, M.D., Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee

Abstract Number: 097

Date: February 26, 2022, 9:45-10:45am

Location: Convention Center, North Building, Lower Level, Hall 4

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV TECHNOLOGIES has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin™ Peanut as a treatment for peanut-allergic children and the potential benefits of EPIT. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the products of the Company have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether preclinical data or initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of future or final results from clinical trials or the results of future trials. Furthermore, the timing of any action by any regulatory entity cannot be guaranteed, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and future filings and reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Investor Relations Contact

Anne Pollak

DBV Technologies

+ 1 (857) 529-2363

anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

+ 1 (646) 842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

