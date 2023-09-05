Montrouge, France, September 5, 2023

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 11th -13th in New York, NY. Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat session on Tuesday, September 12th at 4:00 pm EST, as well as one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://journey.ct.events/view/4f45c9c0-d6f0-4fe2-a5b2-ffc6be420349.

A replay will also be available on DBV Technologies’ website for 90 days after the event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV TECHNOLOGIES has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

