Châtillon, France, July 29, 2024

DBV Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update on July 30, 2024

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, July 30th, at 5:30 p.m. ET to review its second quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update.

Interested participants may access this call via the below teleconferencing numbers and asking to join the DBV TECHNOLOGIES call:

United States: +1-877-346-6112

International: +1-848-280-6350

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV’s website after the event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary technology platform, Viaskin, to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), the Viaskin platform is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact

Katie Matthews

DBV Technologies

katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

