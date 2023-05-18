DCAC announces results of EGM, DCAC Ordinary Shareholder Class Meeting, DCAC Sponsor Shareholder Class Meeting and DCAC Warrant Holder Meeting held on 18 May 2023

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS.

DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED

("DCAC” or the "Company”)

in respect of

DCAC Shareholders (ISIN Code GG00BMB5XZ39), and

DCAC Public Warrant Holders (ISIN Code GG00BMB5XY22)

DCAC announces results of EGM, DCAC Ordinary Shareholder Class Meeting, DCAC Sponsor Shareholder Class Meeting, DCAC Warrant Holder Meeting held on 18 May 2023

18 May 2023

As referenced in the press release dated 10 May 2023 ( DCAC announces update to Business Combination Arrangements (globenewswire.com) , the EGM and Class Meetings were adjourned until 18 May 2023.

DCAC confirms that the (i) extraordinary general meeting of DCAC Shareholders (the "EGM”), (ii) the class meeting of the DCAC Ordinary Shareholders (the "DCAC Ordinary Shareholder Class Meeting"), (iii) the class meeting of the DCAC Sponsor Shareholders (the "DCAC Sponsor Shareholder Class Meeting") and (iv) the meeting of the holders of DCAC Warrants (the "DCAC Warrant Holder Meeting"), were held today, 18 May 2023.

The results of the adjourned EGM were as follows:

For Against Ordinary Resolution 1 99.9996% of votes received 0.0004% of votes received Special Resolution 2 99.9996% of votes received 0.0004% of votes received Special Resolution 3 99.9996% of votes received 0.0004% of votes received Ordinary Resolution 4 99.9996% of votes received 0.0004% of votes received Ordinary Resolution 5 99.9996% of votes received 0.0004% of votes received Ordinary Resolution 6 99.9996% of votes received 0.0004% of votes received Ordinary Resolution 7 99.9996% of votes received 0.0004% of votes received Ordinary Resolution 8 99.9996% of votes received 0.0004% of votes received Ordinary Resolution 9 Resolution Withdrawn Ordinary Resolution 10 99.9996% of votes received 0.0004% of votes received Ordinary Resolution 11 100% of votes received nil Ordinary Resolution 12 99.9996% of votes received 0.0004% of votes received Ordinary Resolution 13 99.9996% of votes received 0.0004% of votes received

The adjourned DCAC Ordinary Shareholder Class Meeting results were as follows:

For Against Ordinary Resolution 1 100% of votes received nil

The adjourned DCAC Sponsor Class Meeting results were as follows:

For Against Ordinary Resolution 1 100% of votes received nil

The adjourned DCAC Warrant Holder Meeting results were as follows:

For Against Ordinary Resolution 1 100% of votes received nil

DCAC is pleased to confirm that all resolutions proposed at the EGM, Ordinary Shareholder Class Meeting, Sponsor Class Meeting, and Warrant Class Meeting were passed.

Further updates on timing of completion of the Business Combination and ancillary steps will be issued by means of a further press release in due course.

Global InterConnection Group SA Background

Global InterConnection Group SA is a platform for the manufacturing, development, operation, and ownership of interconnectors and other power transmission projects, with three interlocking divisions: (i) High Voltage Direct Current ("HVDC") cable manufacturing to supply grid upgrades and interconnectors, (ii) interconnector assets, and (iii) ancillary services, such as commissioning design, planning and operational management for grids and interconnectors. Interconnectors are power cables connecting different countries' electricity grids, as a means of improving grid efficiency and expediting the transmission of energy internationally from where it is generated to where it is needed. As the world transitions to a NetZero future, and with recent stark reminders of the importance of energy security, interconnectors are recognised as a central component to countries' energy strategies because interconnected grids are more efficient and able to respond to market stress.

The nucleus of this platform is Global InterConnection Group SA's existing holdings in Advanced Cables and Atlantic SuperConnection, which will be supported by a design, planning and operations division (to be named GIG Services). Advanced Cables is developing a 1,500+ km/year capacity HVDC cable manufacturing facility in the North East of England; a testing and research centre; and an aluminium stranding factory in Iceland,; while Atlantic SuperConnection is developing a 1.8GW interconnector between Iceland and the UK.

Further details are available at www.globalinterconnectiongroup.com .

History of DCAC

DCAC is a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC”) incorporated on 29 April 2021 under the Companies Law as a non-cellular company limited by shares.

DCAC's leadership team comprises executive director: Edmund Truell (Chief Executive Officer); non-executive directors: Jennie Younger (Non-Executive Director), Luke Webster (Non-Executive Director), and Roger Le Tissier (Non-Executive Director); and special advisers: Dimitri Goulandris and Kari Stadigh.

The DCAC Ordinary Shares and DCAC Warrants are currently separately listed and traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ISIN GG00BMB5XZ39 and symbol DCACS for the DCAC Ordinary Shares and ISIN GG00BMB5XY22 and symbol DCACW for the DCAC Warrants.

A copy of the press release is available on the DCAC website (www.disruptivecapitalac.com).

