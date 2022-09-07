dcbel chooses Celestica to manufacture their home energy station

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - dcbel reached an agreement with Celestica to produce its flagship product, the dcbel r16 home energy station . This engagement marks an important milestone in bringing dcbel's revolutionary smart home energy technology to customers, ensuring world class production ramp up and delivery capabilities.

Celestica, a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions serving the world's most innovative companies, will provide engineering, manufacturing and assembly services for the dcbel family of products from its facility in Newmarket, Ontario.

dcbel COO Ron Denom explains why Celestica was an obvious choice: "They have an extensive global reach, a proven track record, and deep experience with the design, manufacture, and distribution of defense, industrial and smart energy products."

The dcbel r16 is a solar-ready home and EV charger with bidirectional power and home energy management capabilities. Its unique positioning puts it in an entirely new product category, and choosing a Tier 1 manufacturer capable of supporting a global release of the dcbel family of products was essential.

The dcbel r16 home energy station will launch in California, Texas, and New York in the fall of 2022. The company is now accepting reservations from homeowners living in those states. In 2023, we expect dcbel r16 to be available in all 50 states, as well as the UK and France.

About dcbel

dcbel develops technology and designs products that put people at the center of the modern energy ecosystem. The company was founded in 2015 on the principle that everyone deserves clean, reliable and sustainable energy to live a life without compromise.

The dcbel home energy station perfects the art and science of smart home energy, allowing people to take ownership over their energy supply with one small device.

Homeowners can supply their home and EV with solar power, use vehicle-to-home charging to make power outages a thing of the past, and reduce energy costs with artificial intelligence.

Visit dcbel.energy to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dcbel-chooses-celestica-to-manufacture-their-home-energy-station-301619168.html

SOURCE dcbel Inc.