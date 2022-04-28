|
DCMP Partners With Barbara Harrison Media's Acclaimed Series "Kids Speak Out"
SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Described and Captioned Media Program (DCMP) is proud to announce its partnership with Barbara Harrison Media and it's Emmy-nominated series, "Kids Speak Out." The series is hosted by Emmy-winning television anchor and journalist Barbara Harrison and executive produced by Celia Straus.
Through its partnership with DCMP, several episodes of "Kids Speak Out" will be made fully accessible to young people, schools, and families through audio description and closed captioning, with funding provided by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
"'Kids Speak Out' features young people ages 6-19 from around the world speaking for themselves about the big issues they face, and this partnership will ensure that kids with disabilities are included in the conversation," said Kyle Sisk, project director. "We're proud to partner with Barbara Harrison and her team," added Jason Stark, Director of DCMP. "This is a wonderful opportunity to bring these important stories to students who need captions and audio description."
"As a News Anchor and Reporter at NBC Washington, I have found that kids are capable of grasping concepts and envisioning solutions to some of the most pressing problems we face on a personal and global scale," said Barbara Harrison. "I believe that kids deserve a platform to ask questions, express opinions, propose solutions and most of all, to be listened to with the thoughtful enthusiasm they themselves bring to the table."
About The Described and Captioned Media Program
DCMP has been a leader in media accessibility in education for thirty years and provides accessible, educational media to students with disabilities through a grant from the United States Department of Education.
About Barbara Harrison Media:
Barbara Harrison Media, Inc, was founded in Washington, DC in 2019 by Barbara Harrison and Celia Straus to launch a podcast and video streaming studio dedicated to producing unique podcast and video series covering a wide variety of topics that both entertain and educate listeners of targeted demographics. Besides executive producing, Barbara Harrison participates as an interviewer, host, and storyteller with the same degree of enthusiasm, professional journalism, and exacting standards that she has been known for maintaining at NBC for over three decades, earning her 19 Emmys. BMH also co-brands "Kids Speak Out" with the United Nations.
