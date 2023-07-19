|
19.07.2023 17:33:00
DCS joins Odyssey to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Digital Directorate (AFLCMC/HB)
ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been awarded a subcontract by Odyssey Systems Consulting Group, Ltd. to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Digital Directorate (AFLCMC/HB) from multiple CONUS and OCONUS locations.
Under this subcontract, DCS will provide a broad range of Advisory and Assistance Services (A&AS) to support the collective Air Force Material Command (AFMC) mission to manage and execute the modernization, development, testing, production, fielding, and sustainment of the AFLCMC/HB Portfolio, which includes over 130 programs for the United States Air Force (USAF) and Foreign Partners. Support will include continuous development activities, upgrades, and modernization efforts in all phases of the life cycle including engineering change proposals, technology refreshes, and obsolescence upgrades.
"DCS is proud to be part of the Odyssey team selected to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Digital Directorate," commented Jim Benbow, CEO. "We look forward to assisting the Engineering, Professional, and Administrative Support Services (EPASS) team and advancing the mission of the AFLCMC/HB."
About DCS
An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.
Contact: DCS Media, dcsmedia@dcscorp.com, 571-227-6000
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dcs-joins-odyssey-to-support-the-air-force-life-cycle-management-center-digital-directorate-aflcmchb-301881044.html
SOURCE DCS Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag höher. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.