DDB Launches Specialized Esports and Gaming Agency Globally

PRAGUE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide is launching DDB FTW (For The Win), the world's first specialized esports & gaming network agency this month. The agency's head office will be located in Prague and led by CEO, Global Esports & Gaming Lead, Darko Silajdžić, with additional capacities run out of the DDB agencies in Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Paris and Hong Kong.

"In a changing world dominated by news of pandemics and social distancing, we are seeing acceleration of macro trends across all categories," says Silajdžić, "and none with more momentum and potential than gaming and esports. As a gamer, I understand that the places where the next generation of people come together is shifting from physical locations to platforms like Fortnite."

30% of the entire planet are gamers. It is a cross-generational phenomena that is inclusive and vibrant, and DDB is the first global network agency dedicated to guide brands into this vital territory.

DDB FTW will provide global and regional esports and gaming solutions to current clients, and new partners. The launch of the agency recognizes the importance of the category as a channel to reach the 2.8 billion people who identify as gamers.

Says Glen Lomas, President of DDB, EMEA: "This category is not simply about playing Candy Crush or shooting games, it is a movement that spawns its own music, fashion, and language. Gaming platforms are a lifeline of social connection for people during these trying times, and we expect the trend to continue in a post-Covid world."

DDB FTW consists of passionate gamers from the DDB network covering various areas of expertise including strategy, creative, business design, innovation and tech.

About DDB

