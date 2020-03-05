DDB Worldwide Ranked Second Most Creative Agency Network by WARC Creative 100 for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Advertising Research Center (WARC) has released the results of its second annual Creative 100, ranking the most creative agencies, networks and campaigns in the world. For the second year in a row, DDB Worldwide was ranked the #2 most creative agency network in the world.

Two DDB agencies were ranked among the world's top 10 individual creative agencies, with adam&eveDDB at #6 and Africa in São Paulo at #9, which is the first time the agency has been among the top 10. A total of five DDB agencies were ranked among the top 50 creative agencies, including DDB Chicago at #19, with DDB Paris (#12) and DDB Berlin (#38), both of which landed on this year's list, and all contributing to the network's overall success.

Thirteen DDB-created campaigns were among the most awarded campaigns of the year, eight of which were among the top 50. These include "Broadway the Rainbow" for Skittles (#6) from DDB Chicago; "The Uncensored Playlist" for Reporters Without Borders by DDB Berlin (#16); "My Life as an NPC" for Assassin's Creed (#28) and "Uber Toys" (#30), both from DDB Paris; "The Boy and the Piano" for John Lewis (#32) and "Trolling is Ugly" for Cybersmile (#41), both from adam&eveDDB; "Perussian Prices" for Plaza Vea (#50) from Fahrenheit DDB Peru and "TagWords" for Budweiser (#50) from Africa, São Paulo. DDB Düsseldorf and DDB Spain also created campaigns that were ranked among the Creative 100.

Ari Weiss, Chief Creative Officer of DDB Worldwide, said, "DDB represented 20% of the top 20 agencies in the world. From London to São Paulo, from Paris to Chicago, we couldn't be prouder of the range of clients or range of creativity that was celebrated this year."

DDB is a part of Omnicom Group, which was ranked the #1 Holding Company in the world by WARC this year for the second year in a row.

The WARC Creative 100 is one of a series of rankings that will be published by WARC, offering an independent industry benchmark for creativity, media and effectiveness. This year's WARC Creative 100 was compiled from global industry competitions, including Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, D&AD, London International Awards, and the One Show, along with regional competitions such as Adfest, Dubai Lynx, El Ojo de Iberoamérica, Eurobest, and Golden Drum.

Further details can be found at www.warc.com/rankings.

ABOUT DDB

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and leading advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. The Gunn Report has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. Army, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT WARC

WARC is part of Ascential: the path-to-purchase company that combines intelligence, data and insights to drive growth in the digital economy. We do this by delivering an integrated set of business-critical products in the key areas of product design, marketing and sales.

For over 30 years WARC has been powering the marketing segment by providing rigorous and unbiased evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC services include 17,000+ case studies, 80,000+ best practice guides, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, webinars, awards, events and advisory services; has 1,390 client companies, 25,500 active users in 100+ countries; collaborates with 50+ industry partners; has offices in the UK, US and Singapore.

