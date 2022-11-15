DDN Awarded "Best HPC Storage Product or Technology" in HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards

DDN EXAScaler 6 Earns Editors' Choice in "Best HPC Storage Product or Technology" Category of HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards for the 12th Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SC22 -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced it has earned Editors' Choice for "Best HPC Storage Product or Technology" for the 12th consecutive year in the annual HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards presented at the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC22).

DDN EXAScaler® 6, the world's most advanced parallel file system for AI, analytics and HPC, earned Editors' Choice for "Best HPC Storage Product or Technology." EXA6 was developed using the latest advances in filesystem software technology and is fully optimized to deliver data with high-throughput, low-latency and massive concurrency using a shared parallel architecture that can scale flexibly, bringing dramatic performance and economic benefits.

"AI, analytics, HPC, and other big data applications have changed the fundamentals of data management, and businesses require solutions that can ensure the fastest data delivery to at-scale compute facilities globally, accelerating time-to-results," said Dr. James Coomer, senior VP of products, DDN. "EXA6 is the gold standard for AI and HPC workloads, accelerating production applications securely, robustly, and efficiently. The recognition from the global HPC community and users underscores DDN's position as a leading provider of innovative and intelligent technologies aimed to address the most demanding big data challenges."

The coveted annual HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community and are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.

"Between our worldwide readership of HPC experts and the most renowned panel of editors in the industry, the Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards represent resounding recognition of HPC accomplishments throughout the world. Our sincerest gratitude and hearty congratulations go out to all of the winners," said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publishers of HPCwire.

More information on these awards can be found at the HPCwire website (http://www.HPCwire.com) or on Twitter through the following hashtag: #HPCwireAwards.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for enterprise at scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, data management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

About HPCwire

HPCwire is the #1 news and information resource covering the fastest computers in the world and the people who run them. With a legacy dating back to 1986, HPCwire has enjoyed a legacy of world-class editorial and journalism, making it the news source of choice selected by science, technology and business professionals interested in high performance and data-intensive computing. Visit HPCwire at www.hpcwire.com.

