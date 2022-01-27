DDN Welcomes Meredyth Jensen to Executive Team as CMO

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced that brand marketing and strategic communications leader, Meredyth Jensen, has joined the executive team as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). Jensen comes to DDN following an established career working across a range of industry verticals with global brands, high-growth private and public companies, and government agencies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meredyth to DDN," said Alex Bouzari, co-founder and CEO, DDN. "Her experience adds an important voice to our team – both in terms of her depth in industry challenges pertinent to enterprise business leaders and also as an executive who knows what it takes to successfully design, develop and implement category-creating strategies that generate revenue and build brand authority. We're excited to offer our customers and partners the benefit of Meredyth's visionary thinking and fresh perspective."

Prior to DDN, Jensen served as senior vice president, Corporate Marketing and Brand Communications at RGP (NASDAQ: RGP), a global consulting firm where she was a member of the senior leadership team. In her role, Jensen was responsible for enterprise brand strategy, digital strategy, content marketing, PR, executive communications, event marketing, partner marketing, product marketing, and thought leadership programs.

"I am excited to join DDN at this critical inflection point in the company's growth trajectory," said Jensen. "Our customers across commercial, government and academia are grappling with the complexity of how to approach their data management as well as extracting value from it. DDN is perfectly positioned to enable their digital transformation across enterprise workflows, AI and analytics with our award-winning products and solutions."

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise at Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

Contact:

Press Relations at DDN

pr@ddn.com



Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN

Sharon Sumrit, ddn@walt.com

©2022 All rights reserved. DDN and Tintri are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ddn-welcomes-meredyth-jensen-to-executive-team-as-cmo-301469554.html

SOURCE DataDirect Networks (DDN)