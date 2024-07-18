|
18.07.2024 09:12:19
De Beers to cut output again as diamond prices flatline
ANGLO American said its 85%-owned De Beers may cut diamond production further owing to a deterioration in second quarter market conditions.“Trading conditions became more challenging in the second quarter as Chinese consumer demand remained subdued,” said Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo in the firm’s second quarter production update in which copper output also fell quarter-on-quarter.“With higher than normal levels of inventory remaining in the midstream and an expectation for a protracted recovery, we are therefore actively assessing options with our partners to further reduce production to manage our working capital and preserve cash,” Wanblad added.In April, De Beers chopped its rough diamond production forecast for 2024 by 10% dropping it to between 26 and 29 million carats from the previous estimate of 29 to 32 million carats. Morgan Stanley described the diamond market in a report in June as being in “a downward spiral”.De Beers sold 6.4 million carats in the second quarter down from 6.9 million carats in the first quarter. The diamonds were sold at a flat average price in the first half of the year at $164 per carat (2023: $163/c) but Wanblad said the group now expected a “protracted” recovery in market conditions despite showing signs of improvement in the first quarter.While guidance remained unchanged for the time being, Anglo said that it was “actively assessing options with our partners to further reduce production to manage our working capital and preserve cash”.Production from Botswana, with whom Anglo is in a joint venture and which comprises most of total production, fell 19% to 4.7 million carats in the second quarter. This was driven by “short-term changes in plant feed mix at Jwaneng to process existing surface stockpiles,” said Anglo.The prospect of another production cut at De Beers highlights the potential difficulties Anglo may encounter in terms of selling the business “for value”, as it seeks to simplify the group. Wanblad said today the group remained committed to the restructuring, unveiled in May, saying he hoped it would be “substantively” complete by the end of 2025. The post De Beers may cut output second time as diamond prices flatline appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
