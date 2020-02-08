De Havilland Canada and Viking Air Limited Suspend Preparation for Singapore Airshow 2020

VICTORIA, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - In light of the increased alert level announced today by the Singapore Government and Ministry of Health due to incidents of Coronavirus in Singapore, Longview Aviation Capital ("Longview Aviation") has elected to cancel the participation of its subsidiary companies, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") and Viking Air Ltd. ("Viking") in the 2020 Singapore Airshow scheduled to be held from February 11th to 16th, 2020.

Earlier today, Minister Lawrence Wong, Co-Chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Novel Coronavirus in Singapore, issued a statement advising that the government of Singapore has increased the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level from Yellow to Orange, and recommended that all large-scale events be canceled or deferred.

Based on this recommendation, and out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of our employees, De Havilland Canada and Viking will not be in attendance at the 2020 Singapore Airshow as previously planned. In addition, De Havilland Canada media briefings scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12th are cancelled.

Longview Aviation apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause our customers, suppliers, and stakeholders, and welcome an opportunity to reschedule meetings as appropriate.

