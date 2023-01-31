|
31.01.2023 09:02:20
De La Rue CFO Rob Harding To Step Down
(RTTNews) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L), a manufacturer of polymer and security printed products, said that Rob Harding will step down as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the Company to take on a new role as Chief Financial Officer for PayPoint plc.
De La Rue noted that it has commenced a process to select Rob's successor. Rob will continue to serve as CFO and a Director of the Company for up to six months, during his notice period, to assist with an orderly transition.
In a separate press release, PayPoint said that it has appointed Rob Harding as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the company. Rob will join the Company later this summer, succeeding Alan Dale, who announced his retirement last year.
