28.10.2022 15:17:00
DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is October 29, 2022 | Visit MyOldMeds.com for Year-Round Household Medicine Disposal Locations
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is coming up this Saturday, October 29, 2022. From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the DEA will provide the public with a free and convenient opportunity to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired household medicines. To find a location near you, please visit the event's website and use the Collection Site Locator Tool.
What if I can't make it to the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-back Day?
PPSWG recognizes that you might not be able to make it to the DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. MyOldMeds.com, provided by PPSWG, features a Locator Tool that can help you choose year-round from more than 22,000 verified locations in all 50 states that have secure unwanted or expired medicine disposal kiosks, and/or provide free in-home disposal kits upon request. Additionally, the Locator Tool provides disposal sites' hours of operation, hours of collection, what is collected, and other helpful information.
MyOldMeds.com also provides information on proper use, proper storage, and proper disposal of unwanted or expired household medicine.
