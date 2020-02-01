Deadline extended for 14th Annual Bob Fryer Scholarship for Aspiring Journalists and the $2,500 Scholarship from The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is extending the deadline for applications for its 14th annual $5,000Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship as well as the $2,500 Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Scholarship awarded to aspiring journalists.

The awards are designed to encourage outstanding undergraduate journalism students in print, broadcast and multimedia.

The new deadline is Feb. 29, 2020. The scholarship committee will review applications and notify the winners by April 15, 2020. The scholarships will be awarded on May 27, 2020, at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh during the Press Club's annual Golden Quill Awards dinner.

Candidates must be current sophomores or juniors enrolled in an accredited college or university. They must be able to demonstrate why they should receive the award. Their primary residence must be in one of the 29 counties of Western Pennsylvania (see list below).

The scholarship money will be credited to the winner's accounts at their university or college. The winners also will receive a plaque in recognition of the award.

An application can be downloaded from www.westernpapressclub.org or contact The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania at 412-281-7778 or pressclubwpa@yahoo.com. Completed applications with supporting materials can be sent via postal mail to the Press Club at Engineers' Building, 337 Fourth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or emailed to PressClubScholarship@gmail.com.

For further information contact scholarship committee chairman Rick Monti at rick.monti@gmail.com or 412-600-0606.

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization comprising news media and public relations professionals, community leaders, academicians and other professionals devoted to first-rate communication. Members of The Press Club are dedicated to raising the quality of public discourse in Western Pennsylvania, keeping the region vital and relevant. It provides a setting, atmosphere, and programming that aim to further communication among media-related professionals and interested members of the general public. Encouraging and supporting journalism students in the region is also a priority. For membership information, contact The Press Club at 412-281-7778.

Counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria , Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Somerset, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland.

CONTACT: Rick Monti 412-600-0606 or rick.monti@gmail.com

