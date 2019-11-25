Deal of the Year - Tourism - Best Ottawa Business Awards Recognizes Ottawa Airport Hotel Deal

OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ottawa International Airport Authority and Germain Hotels are pleased to announce that their partnership to build an airport-connected hotel was recognized by the Best Ottawa Business Awards (BOBs) in the category Deal of the Year – Tourism at the annual awards gala on Friday, November 22nd.

Early in 2019, the Authority announced that it had successfully negotiated with Germain Hotels to construct a 180-room hotel under their Alt brand. The hotel, which represents an investment by Germain Hotels of $40 million, will feature a rooftop restaurant with incomparable 360o views of the airport's operations, a convenient indoor skywalk to connect the hotel with the terminal, and several meeting rooms. Germain Hotels is working with LEMAYMICHAUD Architecture Design to bring its vision of Alt style to life at YOW, including sleek urban design, a welcoming lobby space, a 24/7 fitness facility and well-appointed, comfortable guest rooms complete with ergonomic workstations.

The deal represented important milestones for both organizations and came more than a year after a competitive process which was followed by tremendous due diligence and collaboration on both sides. For Germain Hotels, this represents their 20th property in Canada. For the Authority, it represents an important pillar in its YOW+ terminal enhancement program that is unfolding through 2023. The hotel development, plus LRT connectivity, plus next generation pre-board security screening, plus concession revitalization = a transformed Ottawa International Airport.

Quotes:

"We are honoured to accept the Best Ottawa Business Award for Deal of the Year – Tourism which recognizes our partnership with an exceptional organization like Germain Hotels," said Mark Laroche, President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority. "Together, we will meet customer need with a vibrant and modern facility that accommodates the unique needs of today's traveller. The future of YOW is exciting, and I am proud to say that Germain Hotels is playing a major role as one of four pillars in the YOW+ terminal enhancement program."

"On behalf of Germain Hotel, I want to thank Best Ottawa Business Awards (BOBs) for this award," said Hugo Germain, Director of development Germain Hotels. "This recognition confirms that this hotel, which will be our third in Ottawa, fits perfectly within this revitalisation program of the Airport and we couldn't be happier to be part of it. It is a real pleasure to work with the people at the Ottawa Airport. Their professionalism and teamwork is truly remarkable and I'm convinced that together we will make this project a go-to destination for travellers."

About the Ottawa International Airport Authority

OIAA manages, operates and develops airport facilities and lands in support of the economic growth of Canada's Capital Region, generating more than $2.2 billion annually in total economic activity in Ottawa and Gatineau.

About Germain Hotels

Germain Hotels is a Canadian family-run business that owns and operates Le Germain Hotels, Alt and Alt+ Hotels across Canada. Ranked as one of Canada's best-managed companies, the company is known for its exceptional hospitality philosophy and the unique style that characterizes its hotels. Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2018, Germain Hotels has achieved its ambitious goal of having 20 hotels by 2020, the 1250-employee company's ultimate goal is now to become the first independent, truly pan-Canadian hotel group. Visit Germain Hotels.

SOURCE Ottawa International Airport Authority