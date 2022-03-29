DealerOn announces Listings Manager to automate and synchronize critical business information accurately across the web

With Listings Manager car dealers will never again have to worry about their online presence. Critical citations like Google Business Profile and inventory specials are automatically updated directly from a dealership website.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn today announced the immediate availability of its newest innovation, Listings Manager. There are countless listing sites ranging from Google Business Profile to Facebook and all of them can quickly get out of date, be inaccurate, or make contradictory claims that turn off customers shopping online. As a result, managing a dealership's online presence has never been so time-consuming, painstaking, and above all necessary.

With Listings Manager car dealers can easily and quickly update all their most important business profiles directly from their DealerOn website. Ensure hours, phone numbers and addresses are consistent across Google Business Profile, Bing, Apple Maps, and 25+ other platforms. Listings Manager improves the visibility of special promotions by making your specials available as Google offers. Listings Manager also integrates with DealerOn's Symphony automation suite making your specials creation and listings 100% consistent.

"Incorrect or inconsistent contact information can seriously damage both your brand's reputation and investments that you've made in SEO," said DealerOn CEO Ali Amirrezvani. "Listings Manager ensures that a dealer's citations are up to date wherever they appear across the web. With a single click it also syndicates service and vehicle specials directly to Google as offers, giving dealers yet another opportunity to capture a customer's attention before they even get to their website."

To learn more please visit https://www.dealeron.com/listings-manager/

