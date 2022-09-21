|
21.09.2022 03:00:42
Dealmaking Dries Up for Amazon Aggregators
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

SPACs. Crypto. NFTs. IPOs. It's time to add yet another item to the list of hot business trends from 2021 that have all but died out through the first nine months of 2022: Amazon aggregators.

The business practice of acquiring companies who complete most of their business as third-party Amazon sellers and rolling them up into one big house rode Amazon's soaring e-commerce coattails last year. Now, it seems these aggregators may have bought off more than they can chew.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
