Dean Amy Hillman drives an unprecedented year of giving for the W. P. Carey School

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business welcomes students to campus, the school is also celebrating an unprecedented year of giving. Kicked off by a $25 million donation from the W. P. Carey Foundation to establish the $50 million campaign, the business school raised $43.7 million in fiscal year 2018-19. This included several major gifts, but also 615 individual gifts from students, alumni, and supporters on Sun Devil Giving Day alone. Alumni giving constituted a generous $11.7 million, and 820 donors gave to W. P. Carey for the first time. These gifts help fund scholarships, research, and student resources.

At the helm of these accomplishments, Dean Amy Hillman helped lead the record-breaking year of fundraising at a crucial time — the state of Arizona has cut hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for higher education. "Of course what we do at W. P. Carey is business, but I always practice that 'business is personal,'" Hillman explains, "What donors share with us, no matter the gift, is about the people who are impacted through a scholarship, research, or career opportunity."

Hillman also was recently named an In Business magazine 2019 Woman of Achievement. She joins Cindy McCain, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, and other community leaders who are being celebrated for their business success, connection and service to the community, and their efforts to grow business. Earlier this summer, Hillman was designated Vice President-Elect of the Academy of Management.

"Amy's leadership is a rare mix of authenticity and vision that invites people into our W. P. Carey community. Whether that person is a student, a donor, an employee, or a community business owner, they see how they fit into our story, how they make a difference for our school," explains alumnus and philanthropist Rich Boals.

More than 16,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at W. P. Carey across all campuses this fall. They are part of a tradition of excellence that spans across academic, business, and community circles, with Dean Amy Hillman leading the way.

