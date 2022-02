DeAndre Yedlin returns to MLS with David Beckham's Miami

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — American defender DeAndre Yedlin is returning to Major League Soccer, agreeing Wednesday to a four-year contract with David Beckham's Miami team.The deal includes a club option for 2026. Yedlin, whose contract with Turkey's Galatasaray was terminated on Jan. 26, was signed by Miami with the league's No. 1 allocation ranking. The 28-year-old right back is with the U.S. national team in St. Paul, Minnesota, for a World Cup qualifier against Honduras and will report to Miami later this week."He is a very talented, exciting, and dynamic player on the pitch and an experienced winner who is also a positive character in the locker room that will help us improve our roster," Miami chief soccer officer Chris Henderson said in a statement. "He's a well-rounded right back who likes to get up and down the pitch."Yedlin, a Seattle native, was a member of the U.S. roster at the 2014 World Cup and entered as a substitute against Portugal, Germany and Belgium. He has made 71 international appearances.He played for MLS's Seattle Sounders in 2013 and '14, joined Tottenham for the second half of the 2014-15 season and appeared in one match, against Aston Villa. He was loaned to Sunderland for 2015-16, then spent 4 1/2 seasons with Newcastle.Yedlin moved to Galatasaray for the second half of the 2020-21 season and appeared in 16 Turkish league matches this season plus seven in the Europa League and one Champions League qualiifer.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports