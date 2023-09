Dear drivers, steady as you go at 20mph. And welcome to the future | Christian Wolmar

A new speed limit in Wales is the latest policy intended to prioritise people’s needs over cars. I believe that’s the way to goThe foot soldiers fighting back against the “war on the motorist” have been given plenty of ammunition lately. As low-traffic neighbourhoods continue to be adopted across the UK and Ulez has been expanded to greater London, the latest policy to provoke their ire is the imposition of a 20mph speed limit in residential areas across Wales.Out in the real world, on the streets rather than on social media, of course motorists are not being marginalised. The very concept is a daft jibe that looks good in a headline but makes no sense whatsoever on closer examination. It is people – cyclists, walkers, pedestrians, schoolchildren – who have been under assault from the way in which cars have been allowed to dominate our lives.Christian Wolmar presents the podcast Calling All Stations; his latest book is British Rail, a New History Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel