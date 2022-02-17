Dearth of inventory, price hikes pose challenges for home shoppers

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home buyers face another challenging shopping season to navigate, as Zillow®'s latest monthly report 1 reveals record-breaking low inventory and unprecedented price growth.

The Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) rose 1.5% from December to January to $325,677, up 19.9% from a year ago. The annual growth rate represents an all-time high over the last 20 years, and the monthly pace continued to accelerate after reaching a low of 1.2% in November. If monthly price growth were to hold steady at January's pace, annual growth in 2022 would be 19%. Home values are up 30.9% — nearly $77,000 — since January 2020, on the eve of the pandemic.

"Home buyers today are making bids and closing deals despite some of the most challenging conditions ever: record-few homes for sale to choose from, priced at double-digit gains from last year, financed at sharply rising mortgage rates," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. "It remains to be seen how long buyers can weather this storm, and how long homeowners will watch values rise before deciding to list. Neither have blinked yet. Expect another sizzling hot spring shopping season."

The rising heat in the market is widespread. Monthly home value growth accelerated from December to January in 38 of the nation's 50 largest metropolitan areas. Among these, the fastest monthly growth was in Nashville, San Diego and Las Vegas, all at 2.5%. The slowest growth was in Milwaukee, New York and Washington, D.C., all at 0.7%.

Inventory plunges to record lows

Home shoppers hoping for an injection of options and relief from heightened competition after December's inventory drought instead saw the biggest decline in at least three years. Active inventory dropped 13% — the second straight double-digit monthly drop. Though inventory typically dips in the winter, active inventory is now 22% lower than a year ago, and 42.4% lower than January 2020.

A sharp cutback in new listings hitting the market — down 19% from December — was the main cause. January's flow of new listings was lower than any month since at least the beginning of 2019.

Sales of existing homes in January are expected to be somewhat lower than in December and January 2021. But at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, sales are starting the year roughly on par with full-year 2021 levels, which was the best year for existing sales since 2006. New home sales took a breather late last year as builders worked to complete the backlog of orders they booked in 2020, when they sold the most new homes in 14 years.

"If supply chains can untangle, builders should be able to complete and sell more homes this year than last," Tucker said.

Rent growth slows to a crawl

Monthly rent growth slowed dramatically, falling from 0.9% in November and December to a nearly flat 0.1% in January, the lowest rate seen since October 2020. Year-over-year rent growth was 15.9%, slightly lower than a record-high 16% in December, making typical rent $1,856 per month.

Metropolitan

Area* Zillow

Home

Value Index

(ZHVI) ZHVI –

Year-

over-

Year

Change ZHVI –

Month-

over-

Month

Change For-Sale

Inventory

Year-over-

Year

Change New For-

Sale

Inventory

Year-Over-

Year

Change Zillow

Observed

Rent

Index

(ZORI) ZORI –

Year-

over-

Year

Change United States $325,677 19.9% 1.5% -22.0% -16.9% $1,856 15.9% New York, NY $577,647 12.2% 0.7% -29.3% -26.9% $2,788 17.3% Los Angeles– Long Beach– Anaheim, CA $878,396 18.5% 1.2% -33.7% -22.7% $2,769 14.3% Chicago, IL $292,436 14.0% 0.9% -26.8% -20.7% $1,770 11.1% Dallas–Fort Worth, TX $351,550 26.8% 2.2% -21.7% -17.6% $1,704 18.3% Philadelphia, PA $315,442 14.2% 0.8% -11.4% -13.2% $1,725 11.3% Houston, TX $282,014 19.6% 1.2% -15.9% -15.0% $1,509 12.0% Washington, D.C. $529,871 11.6% 0.7% -12.6% -21.1% $2,117 11.7% Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL $404,601 23.5% 2.0% -49.9% -28.6% $2,597 30.6% Atlanta, GA $344,420 28.6% 2.2% -28.6% -19.2% $1,866 20.9% Boston, MA $617,198 14.1% 0.9% -31.0% -25.5% $2,701 13.2% San Francisco, CA $1,391,474 18.3% 1.2% -25.8% -21.3% $3,069 10.5% Detroit, MI $229,141 14.9% 1.1% -6.7% -11.0% $1,377 10.7% Riverside, CA $544,220 26.7% 1.8% -7.5% -9.3% $2,491 17.7% Phoenix, AZ $434,184 30.7% 1.3% -7.2% -4.0% $1,864 25.6% Seattle, WA $733,604 23.1% 1.9% -29.4% -41.9% $2,133 16.9% Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN $357,512 12.3% 0.8% -6.5% -18.1% $1,585 5.9% San Diego, CA $857,991 24.9% 2.5% -29.0% -17.9% $2,788 17.1% St. Louis, MO $226,743 14.4% 1.2% -25.3% -16.5% $1,199 10.4% Tampa, FL $334,537 30.5% 2.4% -26.2% -9.1% $1,975 28.2% Baltimore, MD $356,266 11.6% 0.8% -10.6% -12.2% $1,782 12.2% Denver, CO $598,233 23.0% 1.7% -37.7% -19.3% $1,875 15.0% Pittsburgh, PA $203,384 15.1% 0.9% -8.1% -5.4% $1,318 7.8% Portland, OR $547,041 18.3% 1.2% -17.5% -18.1% $1,799 12.2% Charlotte, NC $344,238 27.7% 2.1% -16.1% -19.2% $1,705 19.1% Sacramento, CA $583,329 21.8% 1.4% -38.1% -41.3% $2,188 11.7% San Antonio, TX $309,475 23.1% 1.8% -20.2% -13.9% $1,389 15.7% Orlando, FL $346,877 24.9% 2.1% -32.1% -9.1% $1,885 23.4% Cincinnati, OH $242,958 15.7% 1.0% -11.6% -15.9% $1,391 9.8% Cleveland, OH $202,044 15.7% 0.9% -35.7% -22.8% $1,244 9.0% Kansas City, MO $267,621 18.3% 1.3% -9.3% -18.2% $1,253 10.0% Las Vegas, NV $405,542 28.5% 2.5% -26.0% -4.6% $1,819 24.8% Columbus, OH $275,240 16.2% 1.2% -8.0% -12.5% $1,374 10.5% Indianapolis, IN $249,065 20.0% 1.9% -7.3% -5.7% $1,366 12.2% San Jose, CA $1,578,375 18.6% 1.8% -37.3% -22.2% $3,031 10.3% Austin, TX $558,699 45.8% 2.3% 18.7% -25.5% $1,805 22.7% Virginia Beach, VA $305,036 15.1% 1.2% -22.2% -25.8% $1,518 12.9% Nashville, TN $403,333 28.9% 2.5%

-34.4% $1,757 19.5% Providence, RI $421,969 18.3% 1.0% -36.7% -22.1% $1,779 14.0% Milwaukee, WI $252,346 12.1% 0.7%

-17.5% $1,231 8.1% Jacksonville, FL $327,636 28.8% 2.3% -21.9% -11.1% $1,718 23.0% Memphis, TN $212,725 19.7% 1.5% -1.2% -8.0% $1,465 15.1% Oklahoma City, OK $201,016 16.6% 1.5% -4.2% -14.7% $1,240 12.1% Louisville–Jefferson County, KY $227,188 14.2% 1.0% -5.2% -15.3% $1,175 9.9% Hartford, CT $299,964 15.1% 1.0% -37.3% -23.8% $1,532 8.4% Richmond, VA $309,300 14.3% 1.3% -18.8% -24.1% $1,493 13.0% New Orleans, LA $255,960 14.2% 1.0% -24.5% -15.9% $1,426 16.0% Buffalo, NY $227,420 18.4% 0.8% -13.2% -10.7% $1,096 8.3% Raleigh, NC $410,121 31.7% 2.2% -37.2% -25.2% $1,648 18.4% Birmingham, AL $222,928 17.1% 1.3% -25.7% -22.6% $1,268 11.0% Salt Lake City, UT $560,944 27.6% 1.5% -19.5% -27.6% $1,645 19.4%

*Table ordered by market size

1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Report is aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 928 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 2000. Mortgage and home loan data is typically recorded in each county and publicly available through a county recorder's office. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood levels can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dearth-of-inventory-price-hikes-pose-challenges-for-home-shoppers-301484593.html

SOURCE Zillow