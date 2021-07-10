|
10.07.2021 20:40:00
Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution
STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, July 10, 2021 /CNW/ - On July 9, 2021, Clinton McGeough, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody.
At the time of his death, Mr. McGeough had been serving a sentence of six years, seven months and 28 days for Robbery with Threats of Violence x3 since April 28, 2017.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
