Death of an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre

SASKATOON, SK, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - On July 16, 2021, Shane Cantre, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Cantre had been serving a 5 year, one month, 6 day sentence for Assault Intentional Use of Force, Assault Peace Officer and Mischief in Relation to Other Property. His sentence commenced November 16, 2017.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Regional Psychiatric Centre

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region