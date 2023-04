Deaths, black mould, failing staff: social housing doesn't have to be this way | Anne Perkins

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

When I joined the board of an English housing association I saw the pressures facing landlords under this governmentHousing associations are hard to defend right now. This week, an investigation by the BBC exposed disturbing new details about the case of Sheila Seleoane, the woman whose body lay undiscovered for two years despite neighbours repeatedly complaining about the smell to their landlord. Peabody continued claiming her rent despite cutting off her gas because she did not open the door for a routine safety check.And last week, a damning report exposed the failings of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH). Two-year-old Awaab Ishak died after prolonged exposure to black mould in his family's flat. A housing ombudsman's inquiry prompted by his death found that tenants were routinely judged by "prejudiced" staff who made "lazy assumptions".