10.08.2023 21:05:00
Debate Prep: Sean Spicer, Mark Halperin, and Scott Walker Provide Exclusive Analysis and Insights Into First GOP Presidential Debate
WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delve into the core of American politics with Debate Prep, an exclusive 30-minute live call hosted by strategist and show host, Sean Spicer; seasoned journalist, Mark Halperin; and experienced former governor and presidential candidate, Scott Walker. Together, they will provide unparalleled insights into the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, delivering a unique combination of expertise, analysis, and firsthand knowledge.Sean Spicer, Mark Halperin, and Scott Walker, will provide unparalleled insights into the first GOP presidential debate.
Scheduled to take place on August 23 at 8 AM CT, and August 24 at 8 AM CT, Debate Prep will offer listeners an in-depth understanding of the upcoming political showdown. The trio will harness their decades of experience, intelligence gathered from the campaigns, and personal insights to provide comprehensive expectations for the pivotal debate.
Spicer, Halperin, and Walker will analyze the candidate and moderator performances, the Republican National Committee, and other key aspects of the debate, providing a thought-provoking assessment of the implications for the presidential candidates. Select participants will even have the opportunity to ask their questions.
Spicer, Halperin, and Walker will address an array of critical questions:
A limited number of attendees will be invited to join the call live, while the full audio and video will be distributed on all major podcast, video, and social media platforms following the conclusion of the call.
For a chance to attend the live call, participants can become VIPs on Sean Spicer's Locals community at seanspicer.locals.com. Attendees will be selected at random from all VIPs before August 20.
Join Sean Spicer, Mark Halperin, and Scott Walker for Debate Prep—the ultimate guide to the first Republican presidential debate. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to gain invaluable insights and be part of the political discourse.
