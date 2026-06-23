Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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23.06.2026 10:22:00
Debating Between Investing in Amazon or SpaceX Stock? This ETF Holds Both and Costs Less Per Share Than Both Companies Combined.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) have been jostling for position to become the world's fifth-most valuable publicly traded company. For investors, they may also feel caught in a tug-of-war over which company to invest in.Amazon is profitable and a key player in artificial intelligence (AI), building out its own chips and providing AI infrastructure through Amazon Web Services. But it's more mature, with the upside potential more steady than explosive. In comparison, SpaceX offers a compelling growth story, building out its vision for AI through its space-based operations. But it's losing money and spending aggressively, creating plenty of risks attached to its vision.But for long-term investors who like both, you don't have to choose one over the other. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AGIX) holds both and costs less than $50 per share as of June 18.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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