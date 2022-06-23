Debbie Matenopolous' Ikaria Beauty Announces New Products: PROTECT Antioxidant Glow Facial Mist and RESTORE Skin Reviving Beauty Tea

Just in time to get skin summer-ready, these two new Ikaria Beauty products include a soothing facial mist and a collagen nighttime supplement

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikaria Beauty™ PROTECT Antioxidant Glow Facial Mist and RESTORE Skin Reviving Beauty Tea are the newest additions to Debbie Matenopolous' line of skincare and wellness products. The Ikaria Beauty line is designed to help people achieve long-lasting vitality and youth, inside and out — through an innovative collection of clean beauty products. Ikaria Beauty combines natural ingredients from Debbie Matenopolus' Greek heritage with modern science.

Key Ingredients of Ikaria Beauty PROTECT Antioxidant Glow Facial Mist*

GLYCOFILM® - This ingredient is a protective blend that can help defend skin against pollution to help combat the appearance of aging.

VINIDERM ® - A grape juice extract from the south of France that is known for its powerful ability to help support a youthful-looking complexion.

Resveratrol - An antioxidant powerhouse and natural polyphenol that helps smooth out the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

polyphenol Honeysuckle Flower Extract + Orange Peel Oil + Lemon Peel Oil - A trio of skin-loving ingredients that help to smooth the skin barrier, moisturize the skin, and support fresh, revitalized skin.

Key Benefits of Ikaria Beauty PROTECT Antioxidant Glow Facial Mist*

Instantly refreshes skin and helps brighten a dull complexion.

Helps skin "fight off" damage from environmental pollutants that can lead to visible skin-aging.

Nourishes the skin for visibly youthful, glowing skin.

Helps hydrate the skin for a smoother, more plump appearance.

The suggested use of Ikaria Beauty PROTECT Antioxidant Glow Facial Mist is to spray all over your entire face in a circular motion while closing your eyes. This should be done as the last step of your skincare routine, or it can be sprayed over makeup. The product can be reapplied throughout the day as needed, perfect for summer.

Ikaria Beauty PROTECT is available for purchase at Ikariabeauty.com for $54.

Key Ingredients of RESTORE Skin Reviving Beauty Tea†*

Mountain Tea - A powerful herb grown on the Greek Island of Crete . Rich in essential oils, antioxidants, and polyphenols, this herb minimizes the look of visible premature aging by helping the skin defend itself against oxidative stress.

. Rich in essential oils, antioxidants, and polyphenols, this herb minimizes the look of visible premature aging by helping the skin defend itself against oxidative stress. Naticol – A portent peptide that stimulates the production of collagen to help firm the skin. Though formulated with fish collagen, RESTORE was crafted to give you the benefits of fish without the unpleasant aftertaste other supplements may have.

Ashwagandha - A potent plant extract also known as the "King of Ayurvedic Herbs" due to its ability to help support calmer moods and manage feelings of stress.

Ayurvedic Chamomile - An ancient herb that can help you achieve restful sleep and a relaxed mind.

Key Benefits of RESTORE Skin Reviving Beauty Tea†*

Helps minimize the look of wrinkles, fine lines, and crepey skin.

Hydrates skin from within for a youthfully plump, smoother appearance.

Helps promote relaxation and supports calm, peaceful moods.

The suggested use of RESTORE Skin Reviving Beauty Tea is to simply add 1 scoop of the tea to a 8 oz glass of hot water - mix thoroughly and enjoy!

Ikaria Beauty RESTORE is available for purchase at Ikariabeauty.com for $72.

About Ikaria Beauty

Ikaria Beauty is a clean beauty line inspired by Debbie Matenopolous' Greek heritage and California lifestyle. The cutting-edge collection includes wellness supplements and skincare products designed by blending the power of science with the purity of Mother Nature. Named after Ikaria, the "blue zone" island of Greece, Ikaria Beauty encapsulates the rejuvenating effects of the island. On a mission to protect your health and skin, Ikaria Beauty brings the age-defying power of Mediterranean living to people all around the world through its products. Bestselling Ikaria Beauty products include TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir and AGELESS Beauty Balm . For more information follow @Ikariabeauty on Instagram and visit Ikariabeauty.com .

About Debbie Matenopolous

Founder of IKARIA Beauty, Debbie Matenopoulos, the five-time Emmy® nominee, is one of the most respected and recognized personalities on television today. Over her career of more than two decades, Debbie has remained successful as a journalist, talk show host, and lifestyle expert. At just 17 years old, Debbie started her career with MTV and went on to become one of the original co-hosts of "The View." Most recently, she co-hosted the Emmy-nominated Hallmark lifestyle series, "Home & Family" for six seasons. Debbie is the author of the bestselling cookbook "It's All Greek to Me". For more information, follow Debbie on her new website, Iamdebbiem.com and her Instagram at @IamDebbieM.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

