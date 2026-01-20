Debbie Osteen Returns As Acadia's CEO ; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) announced that Debra K. Osteen will succeed Chris Hunter as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Chris Hunter is departing Acadia and stepping down from the Board of Directors. In addition, the firm reaffirmed its 2025 financial guidance.

Debra K. Osteen is a former board member and served as Chief Executive Officer of Acadia from December 2018 to March 2022 and as Director until 2024.

Following the corporate update, ACHC is surging 21.49% at $14.20.

Reeve Waud, Chairman of Acadia's Board of Directors, said, "Debbie is a mission-driven executive with a commitment to patients who helped transform Acadia into the leading provider of behavioural healthcare in the U.S. "

He also added that during Chris's tenure, Acadia increased its capacity to serve more patients in need, added new facilities developed with trusted joint venture partners, and made meaningful investments in its quality platform to strengthen care delivery and demonstrate the value of the Company's services.

For the full year 2025, Acadia Healthcare reiterated its revenue guidance of $3.28 billion to $3.30 billion and adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.94 to $2.04.

Acadia continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 in the range of $601 million to $611 million.

For the full year 2024, Acadia reported a total revenue of $3.15 billion.

Over the year, ACHC traded in the range of $11.43 and $45.61.