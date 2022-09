Debt concerns as UK public sector workers turn to buy now, pay later

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Use of services such as Klarna, Clearpay and Laybuy rising as staff rejected by mainstream lendersExperts have raised concerns over cash-strapped public sector workers turning to controversial buy now , pay later loans after being turned down by mainstream lenders.Analysis by the University of Edinburgh found that one in 10 public sector and NHS staff, who were initially rejected for a more conventional loan on the basis that they could not afford to repay it, went on to secure credit from buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms last year. Continue reading...