Debt Loads Weigh on US Healthcare Industry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.US healthcare companies are ailing. The diagnosis? A case of possibly debilitating debt.The etiology is a dual-pronged attack of rising labor costs and rising interest rates following a leverage-fueled dealmaking frenzy, according to a report in the Financial Times.Continue reading