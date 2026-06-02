MPS Aktie
WKN DE: A14SRJ / ISIN: INE943D01017
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02.06.2026 17:02:53
Debt-ridden graduates seen as ‘cash cows’ to fund older people’s lifestyles, MPs told
Student groups tell inquiry about ballooning debt and ‘sneaky changes’ to loan terms while likening system to finance scandalsGraduates saddled with ballooning student loan debts feel they are being unfairly used as “cash cows” to finance measures benefiting older people such as the state pension triple lock, MPs have been told.Student representatives told an official inquiry about the “harrowing” plight of many young people, while the man who led the 2019 government review into post-18 education criticised the “almost sneaky” changes to loan terms, and appeared to compare the situation facing graduates with the car finance and payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling scandals. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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