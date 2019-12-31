Debut Author Neal Turner's New Sci-Fi Thriller "Across the Void Eternal" Spans the Solar System

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neal Turner, a first-time novelist whose career path as a jack-of-all-trades and musician has brought him across the country, has completed his new book "Across the Void Eternal": the story of dissatisfied history professor Jason Tanner in 2213 whose reality is a post-climate change Earth. Drawing upon contemporary natural disasters, the author imagines billions of lives have been lost, and humans have been displaced. With the assistance of AI and cooperation between corporations and governments across the world, Man has reached into space and begun to colonize the solar system and utilize its vast resources.

When Jason learns the woman he once loved and still loves, Victoria Hughes, has gone missing, he will spring into action and find an exciting, if dangerous, new purpose in his life.

"Across the Void Eternal is a story of love, hate, greed, and redemption," Neal Turner said of his debut novel. "It is a story that I hope will inspire and entertain. I want to take the reader on a journey of discovery, and hopefully restore their faith in humankind and its limitless potential."

Published by Page Publishing, Neal Turner's imaginative tale will take Jason Tanner to the Moon, Jupiter, and beyond. Along the way Jason will learn more than Victoria's whereabouts—much more. For there is a dark secret that could hold dire consequences for all of humanity, and Jason may be the only one who can reveal it in time.

