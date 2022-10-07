Debut of Implicit Bias Learning Game Highlights CultureWizard's Commemoration of Global Diversity Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RW3 CultureWizard, the premier provider of global inclusion training, will provide a host of learning resources in honor of October's Global Diversity Awareness Month.

A cornerstone of the commemoration is a new, interactive learning game called, Spot the Bias. It is a complete, fun learning experience that enables players to recognize key biases, and challenges learners to identify the implicit bias that can impact workplace effectiveness. CultureWizard games have garnered enthusiastic acclaim from thousands of players and should not be missed.

Each week CultureWizard will feature a new learning resource:

Week 1: Spot the Bias game

Week 2: CultureWizard's D&I webinar, Inclusion in the Modern Workplace, a 35-minute webcast focused on global inclusion, exploring the nuances of global diversity and inclusion, and its implications for effective collaboration.

Week 3: Distribution of CultureWizards 10th bi-annual report titled, 2022 Trends in Global Virtual Work.

Week 4: Findings from RW3's first annual Global Inclusion Index report. The Index will feature insights from RW3's Global Inclusion Analytics practice that benchmark the anonymized results from 120,000 inclusion assessments. These data allow organizations to chart their company data and compare their inclusion standings amongst internal departments as well as their rankings relative to their industry and region.

"The world is a mosaic of different cultures, identities, and lifestyles," says Joshua Sturtevant, VP of Business Strategy. "Using data to foster inclusion is an impactful way to harness the gifts that these differences offer and to measure if corporate efforts are effective. "

Preview copies of the Global Inclusion Analytics reports are available. Please contact Liliana.vanegas@rw-3.com.

The month of October is perfect time to take advantage and access the resources CultureWizard is making available to everyone. Interested in any of CultureWizard's Commemoration programs? Start with our webinar on October 13th.

