DECATHLON also chose Aut0nom®, the ARGAN-developed warehouse that generates its own green energy

Press release – Monday July 24, 2023 – 17:45

DECATHLON also chose Autonom®, the ARGAN-developed warehouse that generates its own green energy

And there’s a fourth! ARGAN, the specialist of PREMIUM warehouses rental & development, is confirming its trust partnership with DECATHLON. Our Group will indeed work alongside the retail company as part of its development with a new logistics site of 19,000 sq.m, located in the town of Montbartier (82), North of Toulouse. The building integrates the Aut0nom® system to generate and use its green energy.

This is a new logistics building of 19,000 sq.m that was built from scratch on the Grand Sud Logistics activity area (French Zone d’Activité) in Montbartier (82). This site that contains an office bloc of 900 sq.m, is now rented to the DECATHLON teams who were previously located in the town of Castelnau d’Estrétefonds, about fifteen kilometers away. This turn-key site was designed to fit the operator’s needs. These included setting up a rooftop and a network of textile ducts to help deploy controlled temperature for all cells; but also installing a paving that would meet specific needs – in particular those in terms of surface flatness to allow the use of robots to help prepare orders.

This new development, the 4th made by ARGAN for DECATHLON, proves and strengthens the partnership between the two companies. This long-lasting relationship started in 2010 when the first site was delivered to the French specialist of sports gear, in the Lyon area.

As it is now the case for all new ARGAN developments, this site is branded Aut0nom®. The installation of a photovoltaic power plant on the roof together with batteries for energy storage will help generate and use green energy on site to cover all of DECATHLON’s needs in terms of heating, cooling and lighting. Electric heat pumps provide the site’s heating and cooling, thus having a positive impact by replacing traditional gas boilers that are very CO 2 intensive. Lastly – still in view to ensure DECATHLON’s energy self-consumption – additional shade-structure photovoltaic panels help further improve the carbon footprint of the whole warehouse. Together, all these investments secured a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ certification for the site.

Montbartier is an attractive logistics area about thirty kilometres North of Toulouse, which is at the junction of the A62 and A20 French highways that connect respectively Toulouse to Bordeaux, and Paris. Moreover, ARGAN is also opening a transaction option for a second development phase of 17,000 sq.m. Administrative authorizations having already been obtained, this second phase will be available only 12 months after an off-plan lease (BEFA) is signed.

Ronan Le Lan, Argan’s Chairman of the Board of Directors declared: "This new development with a long-term customer is a perfect demonstration of ARGAN’s DNA as we stand by our clients and territories for the long run. We thank DECATHLON and Municipalities Association (Communauté de Communes) of Grand Sud Tarn-et-Garonne for their commitment and trust.”



Financial calendar 2023 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

October 2: 2023 3rd quarter sales





Financial calendar 2024

January 3: 2023 Annual Sales

January 18: 2023 Annual Results

March 21: Annual General Meeting





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.

As at June 30, 2023, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €3.6 billion. ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC) on Compartment A of Euronext Paris

(ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





