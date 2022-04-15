Decentralized VC and Launchpad BullPerks Achieved 7030% Of Average ATH ROI

BullPerks, a decentralized VC and multichain launchpad, achieved 7030% of ATH ROI after 9 months

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BullPerks has established itself as one of the most outstanding decentralized VC and multichain launchpads with a large community of crypto enthusiasts and prominent investors worldwide.

In October 2021, the project reached a skyrocketing 3840% of average ATH ROI on all deals and 1700% of average ATH ROI on IDO deals according to DEXTools . In April 2022, BullPerks achieved an astonishing 7030% of average ATH ROI as per the same source. These rapidly growing figures prove that BullPerks is a reliable crypto investment platform offering only top-quality deals to its users.

BullPerks has already given a powerful boost to many ambitious gaming, NFT, and blockchain projects, accelerating them to global popularity, such as Bloktopia, Polker, Monsta Infinite, HighStreet, Sidus, Blockchain Monster Hunt, and many others.

Prioritizing the community's needs from day one, the company has earned a reputation of one of the fairest and most community-dedicated crypto launchpads. BullPerks brings together passionate and like-minded people who want to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with venture capitalists.

What makes BullPerks different

BullPerks sets itself apart from other VCs and launchpads with its unique adaptive tier-based system aimed to democratize investments, providing a comparatively low entry to early-stage projects. The number of $BLP tokens users locked on the platform defines their tier and level of investment into a crypto project completing its IDO on BullPerks.

The company is committed to protecting users by performing rigorous due diligence on all projects, including their regulatory, legal, financial, and business capabilities, as well as inspecting core technology and founding team experience.

This approach allows BullPerks to choose the highest-quality projects, minimizing risk and maximizing ROI for retail investors. BullPerks also provides advice and support to all projects to ensure they are fully prepared for their launch.

About BullPerks

BullPerks is a decentralized VC and multichain launchpad dedicated to introducing the best-quality crypto projects to its users. BullPerks is quickly becoming a fully chain-agnostic platform, bringing the highest quality crypto investment opportunities of the next decade to its dedicated community.

