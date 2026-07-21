Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
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21.07.2026 23:34:01
"Deceptive Advertising!" Claims Novo Nordisk in Explosive New GLP-1 Lawsuit Against Eli Lilly. Here's What That Means for Both Stocks.
The GLP-1 market has been hot for a long time, but things are even more heated behind the scenes. Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and massive U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) have been battling for supremacy in the massive U.S. GLP-1 market.And as of Tuesday morning, the feud has officially landed in the courtroom, as Novo Nordisk announced it had filed a lawsuit against its rival in federal court.Novo, the maker of GLP-1s Ozempic and Wegovy, claims that Eli Lilly’s ads for its competing GLP-1 brands, Mounjaro and Zepbound, rely on “deceptive advertising” that has caused “widespread confusion” in the marketplace.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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